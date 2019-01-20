‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Promo Debuts Elimination Arena Known As The Killing Floor

Who will survive?

Season 33 of MTV’s popular reality competition series The Challenge is just a few weeks away, and fans are already getting a tease of this season’s elimination arena. This was the second reveal MTV gave fans since releasing the cast list earlier this week which will pit veterans against newcomers, known as prospects. The large cast of 34 contenders contains half veterans, half prospects all of which come from reality series from all over the world.

Veterans and prospects will compete in eliminations in what is known as the Killing Floor. The official Instagram page for The Challenge shared a brief teaser of the Killing Floor earlier this week which looks dangerous and a little bit creepy.

The teaser video begins outside of the arena which has a walkway leading up to it that is shaped by beat down cars. As the camera pans closer to the entrance of the Killing Floor, the words, “Who. Will. Survive?” flash on the screen before switching to the War of the Worlds logo. No information is given on the details of the Killing Floor, which has a very Mad Max vibe.

Several War of the Worlds cast members commented on the Killing Floor video, including Kyle Christie, Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez and Nany Gonzalez. The general consensus was excitement but horror at the same time.

The first promo video for War of the Worlds had the same feel which showed a very small clip of two unknown competitors swinging back and forth between moving semi trucks in the desert.

Season 33 will star veterans Amanda Garcia, Ashley Mitchell, Cara Maria Sorbello, CT Tamburello, Da’Vonne Rogers, Hunter Barfield, Jenna Compono, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Kam Williams, Kyle Christie, Leroy Garrett, Nany Gonzalez, Natalie Negrotti, Paulie Calafiore, Wes Bergmann, and Zach Nichols.

The prospects include Alan Valdez (Telemundo personality), Ashley Cain (Ex on the Beach U.K.), Chase McNary (The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach), Dee Nguyen (Geordie Shore), Georgia Harrison (Love Island), Gus Smyrnios (Floribama Shore), João Paulo Andrade (Ex on the Beach Brazil), Josh Martinez (Big Brother), Julia Nolan (Big Brother), Liz Nolan (Big Brother), Mattie Lynn Breaux (Party Down South), Morgan Willett (Big Brother), Natalie Duran (American Ninja Warrior), Shaleen Sutherland (The Bachelor Canada), Stephen Bear (Geordie Shore), Theo Campbell (Love Island), Turabi Camkiran (Survivor Turkey) and Zahida Allen (Ex on the Beach).

The Challenge: War of the Worlds debuts February 6 on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.