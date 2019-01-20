Jessica Goicoechea Flaunts Backside In Thong Bottom & Goes Topless On Instagram

Model Jessica Goicoechea shared a flirty new Instagram photo, where she lays on her stomach on a bed. The model went topless, only sporting a black thong bottom. She crossed her ankles and her hands, as she gazes seductively at the camera. The model wore her hair in a high messy bun, along with minimal makeup. The post was geo-tagged One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives, and was taken for Fae. The brand has partnered up with Sports Illustrated for this year’s model search.

The setting for the photo is a luxury resort that boasts privacy and a tropical oasis for its visitors. It’s won several awards, including the No. 2 Top Resorts in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand by Brides. And it’s no wonder, as it offers the epitome of an exclusive getaway with pristine beaches and beautiful architecture.

This isn’t the only topless photo that the model has shared recently, either. Five days ago, Jessica shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor besides a bed with white sheets. She appeared to be nude, although she covered her bottom half with the sheet. She sat with her right hand on her cheek and her left hand on the ground, as the photo was barely censored with a small star emoji.

Goicoechea described her modeling career on her website, where she detailed that her desire to become a model dates back to her early teens. It turns out that her popularity was spurred by none other than Instagram, as she started posting photos to the platform a year after she was signed onto an agency.

Unfortunately, many of the models’ interviews were conducted in Spanish. Considering she’s from Barcelona, Spain, that’s not a huge surprise. However, the model is constantly keeping fans updated on her social media feed, including via stories. Her current stories show her posing in a baby blue lingerie top with white lace, along with a peek at her tropical fruit snack. She also shared a video of a nice pool that she was hanging out by.

In addition to posing for photos for brands, Jessica’s busy promoting her Goicosmetics, a line of makeup and athleisure wear. This includes lip stains, along with eye-catching sweatsuit combos and leopard-print pants. The prices seem reasonable, with workout pants costing under €19 while most other clothing items costing not much more than €25 thanks to an ongoing sale. And no doubt Jessica will be working on growing her empire in 2019.