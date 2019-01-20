‘The Challenge’ Star Cara Maria Sorbello Suddenly Deletes Twitter Account

It appears too much negativity flooded the reality star's page.

The cast of MTV’s hit reality franchise The Challenge normally retains a heavy presence on Twitter, but it looks like they lost one of their biggest players on Saturday. Cara Maria Sorbello has deleted her Twitter account at the time of this publication after dealing with drama from cast members and fans.

Viewers of the show began to take notice of her absence after Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio retweeted a post of hers which had mysteriously disappeared. After fans went searching for the now-deleted tweet, they found out that her profile had disappeared entirely. A screenshot was taken of one of her last tweets, which appears to be the post Bananas had re-tweeted.

“I really hope every negative thing you say about another human all over social media fills whatever void you have in your life,” the tweet read.

Bananas caught wind of Cara’s post and retweeted it to gain the attention of Challenge newbie and ex-boyfriend of Cara’s, Paulie Calafiore. The longtime Challenge veteran CC’ed the Big Brother alum in his post, suggesting that Cara was talking about her ex when she penned the tweet.

Paulie then commented on Bananas post.

“Bro…. you have my number from when I left you a voice mail a week ago. You can CC me yourself,” he tweeted.

Bananas didn’t seem too interested in the response and said, “Not now… I’m busy” and attached a GIF of a Polly Pocket commercial and added the hashtag “PauliePocket.”

The two MTV stars have gone back and forth on Twitter before and things will likely heat up again when Season 33 of The Challenge airs next month.

Cara has been dealing with a lot of negativity on Twitter since her very public split with Paulie back in December, and after news broke that they might be working things out, the trolling only got worse. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Paulie visited Cara’s home state of Montana last week to try and win her back, but nothing was made public about their visit by either party. Where they stand now as a couple is unknown.

The Challenge champion has also been in a Twitter spat with Kailah Casillas over the past few days, which only added fuel to the fire.

For now, Cara’s Instagram is still live with her most recent post from two days ago.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds debuts on February 6 on MTV. Cara will appear alongside Paulie in the new season, as they were together at the time of filming.