Vanessa Hudgens Called ‘B**ch’ By Fan’s Mom After Refusing To Stop For A Photo

High School Musical and Disney fans were shocked to learn Vanessa Hudgens was once verbally assaulted by a superfan’s mom over a missed photo opportunity.

The Beastly actress recently sat down for an interview with James Corden and described the altercation, Entertainment Tonight reports.

According to Hudgens, it was one of those moments where an intense super fan’s mother reminded her that “parents will do anything for their kids.”

“So I remember, one time in particular, I was running to my gate and the airport, literally running, and this woman was like, ‘Oh my God, my daughter loves you!’ And I was like, ‘Thank you!'” Vanessa recalled.

While the Disney star attempted to remain polite by thanking the woman, she continued to hurry on her way to catch her flight before it left without her.

The fan’s mother stopped Hudgens from leaving and asked the superstar for a photo, to which Hudgens declined because she was in a hurry. Unfortunately, that’s when things got heated as the woman insisted the actress should just comply with the request because she “owed it” to her.

“And she’s like, ‘Come on! You owe this to me!’ And I was like, ‘I don’t owe you anything.’ And then she goes, ‘You’re a b**ch!’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry?'” Hudgens added as she continued to recall the incident.

As her fans know, Vanessa has not been in the news much over the last year or so, but she has a lot on the horizon as 2019 shapes up to be a pretty busy year for her.

The year started out for Vanessa with a bang as she is set to play the infamous Maureen Johnson in Fox’s live musical broadcast of the critically acclaimed Rent coming up on the January 27. Other notable mentions from the cast include Mario, who is said to be playing the role of Benjamin Coffin III. This is the first of what appears to be an upcoming trend of live programming scheduled for the Fox network. According to the Daily Mail, the network will also air a live production of Hair! later this year.

As far as her acting career is concerned, Vanessa is also slated to have a part in the upcoming Bad Boys for Life movie starring alongside veteran actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Additionally, the actress can also be found starring in the new Netflix original film Polar, which is a movie based off a Dark Horse Comics graphic novel. Polar is scheduled to hit the Netflix streaming library next week on January 25.