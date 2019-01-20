Kylie Jenner Packs On The PDA With Beau Travis Scott In New Instagram Snap

After sending the temperatures of her Instagram account completely soaring by posting a picture of herself in a skimpy bathing suit, Kylie Jenner treated her fans to a new snap on Saturday evening where she was featured packing on the PDA with her beau, Scott Travis.

In the picture, Kylie is featured wearing a black crop top and gym pants, which she paired with a leopard-print bandana. She is seen wrapping her arms around her man’s shoulder and planting a sweet kiss on his cheek. As for Travis, his face could not be seen in the picture, as his back was turned toward the camera. Instead of putting a caption with the picture, Kylie only used a heart emoji, which turned out to be worth a thousand words.

Kylie also posted two solo pictures of herself where she flaunted her enviable figure as she turned her face toward her left side and stared at her phone instead of looking at the camera. In the third picture, the 21-year-old reality star is featured sitting on a quad bike with her face covered with an orange kerchief.

Per usual, Kylie’s picture became an instant hit among her Instagram fans and followers, and the pictures racked up more than 1.3 million likes in less than an hour. And as of the writing of this article, the post garnered more than 7,000 comments where commentators wished the couple the very best of luck for a long-lasting relationship.

Others said that the two make a lovely couple, while some fans also pointed out that Travis is a very lucky man because he has the “most beautiful woman in the world” as his girlfriend.

Kylie and Travis have been dating for almost two years now and share an 11-month-old baby, Stormi, who they welcomed in February, 2018. According to an article by People, a celebrity insider has revealed that the two lovebirds are planning to tie the knot soon. Although the two seem to be deeply in love with each other, the source added that “Kylie is taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

And it’s not only weddings bells that the couple is expecting to hear soon, but they are also planning to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet for the second time as well. A separate report by People quoted an insider as saying that Travis and Kylie want another baby soon.

“Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

Amid the news of family planning and wedding bells, rumors circulating on social media say that Travis is quite worried about Kylie’s disturbing diet. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, the star is reportedly “fixated on having the perfect figure” and believes that she is getting fat, because of which she starves herself.