Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Calls Trump A ‘Pathological Liar’

George T. Conway III disagrees with his wife on many things.

George T. Conway III doesn’t appear to be afraid of dissing his wife’s boss, People is reporting. The conservative lawyer, who also happens to be married to Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, had some harsh words for the president that he tweeted out on Friday, January 18.

“Fake News is truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” Trump tweeted Friday.

“In light of the fact that you are a pathological liar, you should not be heard to complain about inaccurate media reports,” Conway replied.

Trump’s initial tweet was made in reference to a report from BuzzFeed News that stated that authorities had gathered evidence that Trump directed his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. If this is proven to be accurate, this would technically be an obstruction of justice — which is an impeachable offense. Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigation about the Trump campaign potentially colluding with Russian officials, released a statement clarifying the situation.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” said Mueller’s spokesman Peter Carr. BuzzFeed says they are continuing to investigate and are hoping to identify exactly “what the special counsel is disputing.”

“We remain confident in the accuracy of our report,” they said in a statement.

Kellyanne Conway's husband fired back at Donald Trump after he attacked the "fake news" media. https://t.co/ZrDw4OsGLa — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 19, 2019

While that case is still being worked out, Conway is still adamant that Trump is a liar. According to another article from People, he even formed a coalition of conservative lawyers that oppose Trump. The group, which is called “Checks and Balances” believe that Trump wants to “consolidate the power” of the three traditional branches of government so that he is in charge of everything.

If that weren’t enough, Conway has also written an op-ed’s for both the Washington Post and the New York Times. For the Washington Post, Conway detailed why he thought Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship was unconstitutional. For the New York Times, he discussed the issues that come with Trump hiring Matthew Whittaker as acting Attorney General after Jeff Sessions resigned after Trump asked him to.

Trump regards Conway’s opinion pieces as a ploy for “publicity.” Conway’s wife, Kellyanne, stated that she did not agree with her husband’s point-of-views — but that’s normal, as “spouses disagree all the time.” Conway, who has four children with Kellyanne, said that while his wife doesn’t approve of him speaking out, he doesn’t approve of the administration she works for.

“So it’s even,” he said.