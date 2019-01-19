‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Take On Rey

One thing is certain, among The Young and the Restless fans, Rey evokes strong reactions. Love him or hate him, Rey Rosales has already made his mark in Genoa City.

Jordi Vilasuso portrays Rey on the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama. Rey showed up in GC and appears to have taken the place of Paul (Doug Davidson). Because Doug is so beloved and was the longest-running actor on the show at 40 years when he was unceremoniously written out of the script with no goodbye or explanation, Rey has been tough for Y&R fans to accept. Of course, Jordi Vilasuso jumped in with both feet and has done a fantastic job of portraying the newcomer, and almost instantly Rey began tangling with a Genoa City power family — the Newmans.

Recently, Soaps In Depth let fans sound off on how they feel about Rey’s storyline, and viewers chimed in with plenty of great comments and interesting takes on the situation. As with any storyline, people who tune in to watch the show regularly work to put the clues together and come up with theories on what is going on between the lines.

Myra Tansil wrote, “Rey is going overboard! He has an agenda or a vendetta, perhaps for something Victor did to a member of Ray’s family in the past.”

However, other fans appreciated that Rey is attempting to do his job even though he ended up focusing on Victor (Eric Braeden) instead of the real culprits — Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Ramona Fryson summed up the thoughts well writing, “Rey is doing what he gets paid to do– solve a crime!”

Despite Rey’s newcomer status, Vilasuso is a soap vet with a loyal following of fans. Summer Kennedy responded, “I love Rey! Genoa city needs a good detective!”

Then, everybody knows there are long lost family members, surprise children, and many other things that can pop up out of the blue on sudsers when it serves the storyline well. DK Frisby came up with an excellent twist to the entire situation writing, “Rey is probably Victor’s son from the time he spent South America!”

While the seeming trading of Rey for Paul caused several fans to dislike Rey without giving him a chance, other viewers like Sami Latreaux see no reason that both men cannot work at the Genoa City Police Department. She wrote, “I really like Rey and Sharon together. But I want Paul back. There is no reason why we can’t have both cops in town at once!”

Overall, no matter what ends up happening with Rey, most fans agree that he’ll live to regret falsely accusing Victor. The SID poll shows a massive 95% of viewers feel Rey will live to regret crossing The Mustache.

The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that next week, Rey will say “I do” again to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) when they renew their vows in a lovely ceremony, but Arturo (Jason Canela) manages to jump in with a question that shocks everybody.