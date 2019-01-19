Josh Brolin Won The 10-Year Challenge By Trolling Dwanye Johnson

It's the before and after you've got to see to believe.

There have been some pretty hilarious celebrity posts of the 10-year challenge, and now Josh Brolin can be added to that list. The Avengers: Infinity War actor recently shared his take on the fun challenge to his Instagram page but did it in the most creative way ever.

Brolin’s before and after photo was not of himself per se but of Thanos, the notorious villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who he portrays. This is where it gets rather funny. In the photo from 10 years ago, Brolin has Thanos’ face photoshopped onto a very popular throwback picture of Dwayne Johnson. The old photo of the Rock features him wearing a black turtleneck with a fanny pack and silver chain which the wrestler has shared on his own timeline before. It’s one of the funniest throwback photos of a celebrity ever, and it’s now being brought back into the light thanks to Brolin. A photo of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War was used as the after photo.

Paired with the 10-year-challenge photo was a hilarious caption penned by Brolin. The actor made fun of “his” ridiculous hair and necklace and thanked former NAVY Seal and record-holder David Goggins for putting him on the right path today.

Brolin also joked in the caption about how Thanos is a different man today as opposed to 10 years ago. The Sicario actor said that he only likes 50 percent of the people he meets these days, making a joke out of Thanos’ snap which decimated half of all living creatures at the end of Infinity War. He ended the caption with the hashtags #growthmindset and #bigpicture.

At the time of this publication, Johnson has not responded to the photo posted by Brolin. That didn’t stop other celebrities from giving the post a double tap or from filling up the comment section though. The side-by-side photo was liked by fellow MCU star Jeremy Renner, as well as Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Chris Pratt, Ryan Reynolds, and Danny McBride also liked the photo which gained over 319,000 likes from fans. Brolin and Johnson both follow each other on the platform, so it shouldn’t be long before the Rampage actor claps back with an epic response.

The Rock posted a side-by-side photo of himself mimicking the now notorious turtleneck photo back in 2017 and revealed it was taken in 1996. Johnson made fun of himself in the caption, specifically pointing out the napkin he placed under his elbow in the photo.

Brolin will return as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame which hits theaters on April 26.