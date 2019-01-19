Emma Stone Makes Rare Public Appearance With Boyfriend Dave McCary

Emma Stone treated her fans to a real surprise this weekend when photos surfaced of her enjoying a sweet date night with boyfriend Dave McCary during a Los Angeles Clippers game on Friday.

The Easy A actress is notorious for keeping her private life out of the public eye as much as possible. So, fans were especially excited to catch a glimpse of a rare affectionate moment between Emma and Dave.

In photographs obtained and published by the Daily Mail, the lovebirds were featured enjoying a date night while attending a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game. The home team was squaring off with the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center on Friday.

Photographers caught images of the 30-year-old actress as she leaned in close to her bearded boyfriend as he gingerly whispered into her ear. The duo enjoyed courtside seats and appeared to be having a great time as many photographers snapped Stone with a huge smile on her face.

A few photos also showcased the actress waving at players who likely recognized her.

Stone and McCary were dressed super casual for their sporty date night, not looking to draw extra attention to themselves. Emma opted for a classy relaxed look in a dark wash pair of fitted blue jeans and a long sleeve black top. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of patent leather chunky short heeled booties and a gorgeous sand colored wool coat. The actress wore her hair down and straight letting it fall naturally around her shoulders. She opted for a natural makeup look, allowing her perfect pale complexion to pop against a matte pink lip.

Emma Stone makes a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Dave McCary: https://t.co/fyZ9u3zT1J pic.twitter.com/RCPwZuHdDm — W magazine (@wmag) January 19, 2019

Dave also kept it comfortable, rocking a pair of cuffed jeans, a plaid button-up shirt, and a simple olive-green jacket. He complemented his casual style with a pair of trendy all-white Converse high-tops.

Stone and her 33-year-old boyfriend have been dating since 2017. The happy couple first met in 2016 when Stone hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. The producers placed her in a comedy skit for the show that was directed by McCary.

Initially – as is typical with Emma’s relationships – the duo kept a low-key relationship status. They, however, have started to become a little more public as they’ve been seen together at a few big events including the Golden Globes. The lovebirds were spotted hanging out with Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, during an after-party that took place at the Hilton Hotel.