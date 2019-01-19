Ann Coulter Criticizes Trump’s Proposal To End Shutdown: ‘We Voted For Trump And Got Jeb!’

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, not long after President Donald Trump announced his proposed compromise to end the ongoing partial government shutdown as it approaches its first full month.

“Trump proposes amnesty. We voted for Trump and got Jeb!” read the first of Coulter’s tweets reacting to Trump’s offer, as cited by the Hill.

“100 miles of border wall in exchange for amnestying millions of illegals. So if we grant citizenship to a BILLION foreigners, maybe we can finally get a full border wall.”

According to Politico, Coulter’s “we got Jeb” comment was a reference to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who was a staunch critic of Trump’s stance on immigration when the two were in the running for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

As the Hill recapped, Trump’s proposal veered away from his original demands for $5.7 billion in funding for his proposed wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, the president offered to extend protections for three years for about 700,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients and another 300,000 or so refugees who are currently under Temporary Protected Status. Trump also made border security a key focus of his proposal, suggesting additional funding for drug detection and an increase in the number of U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Prior to Donald Trump’s announced proposal, Ann Coulter was one of several conservative media personalities who were strongly encouraging the president to follow through on what he promised during his campaign. In May, 2017, just four months after Trump was sworn in as president, Coulter criticized Trump for delaying plans to build his planned border wall, noting on Twitter that he had completed “zero” miles of the wall since his inauguration, per the Washington Examiner.

Earlier this week, Coulter remarked in an interview with Vice News that Trump would be “dead in the water” if he somehow isn’t able to build the wall as promised, as noted by the Hill.

Ann Coulter rips Trump shutdown compromise: "We voted for Trump and got Jeb!" https://t.co/yVjm5OU9H8 pic.twitter.com/2d3MZ3OdtL — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2019

Ann Coulter wasn’t the only right-wing personality who called Donald Trump out for his proposal. According to Raw Story, former Gateway Pundit columnist Jacob Wohl tweeted that Trump’s offer was similar to what Jeb Bush proposed during his unsuccessful bid for the Republican presidential nomination. Prior to that tweet, he remarked that the “main takeaway” from Trump’s presidential address was how senior advisor and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner has “taken control of the immigration nominations.”

“We can expect the Republican position to grow ever more dovish after House Democrats reject this proposal later this week,” Wohl continued.

Per Politico, controversial Iowa Congressman Steve King also took to Twitter to complain about Trump’s address, describing the “big, beautiful, concrete” border wall as a “monument to rule of law” and Trump’s presidency, and adding that there should be “no amnesty” for the project.