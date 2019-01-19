‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Her Dating Life

Is Kailyn Lowry dating the father of her youngest son? Is she dating anyone at all? That is a question that Teen Mom 2 fans have been wondering. While the new season of the show hasn’t given fans a straight answer just yet, Kail recently opened up in a new interview with Hollywood Life and revealed what is really going on with her dating life.

“I guess because I’m not in any relationship now, my ‘dating’ life is so back and forth, and I don’t want to put it out there for everyone to judge and for my kids to see,” the mother-of-three explained.

Kailyn gave birth to her third son in August of 2017 with a man named Chris Lopez. Ever since her son’s birth, its been unclear whether or not the two are dating. While it doesn’t sound like they are currently dating, Kailyn isn’t interested in dating anyone else at the moment.

“Definitely not dating anyone new though,” she continued.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV and Kailyn is back sharing her story with viewers. However, there is one person in her life that fans shouldn’t expect to meet on the show and that is Chris himself.

Kailyn opened up to Us Weekly and explained that even though Chris is a “huge part” of her life, he had no interest in being on the show.

Although Chris won’t be on the new season, fans can catch up with Kailyn Lowry as she parents her three young boys. However, there will also be some drama for the mom-of-three as she faces ex-husband Javi’s new girlfriend. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as all three were at a soccer game for Kail and Javi’s son. Despite being in the same place, Kail didn’t want to interact with Javi’s girlfriend.

After the show aired, Kailyn took to Twitter to set the record straight. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn explained that she didn’t have any “ill feelings” for Javi’s girlfriend, Lauren.

“Tweeted it before. I don’t have any ill feelings towards Lauren. However, you won’t see me officially meeting her for the first time on camera. I just don’t think that’s natural or genuine,” Kailyn tweeted.

Javi and Lauren recently had a son together.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. A new episode will air on Monday night.