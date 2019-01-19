Scheana Shay Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Opens Up About Freezing Eggs In New Instagram Post

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star got real about motherhood in her latest post.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie Shay is opening up about the ins and outs of freezing her eggs. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the reality star shared with her 1 million followers about her journey to freeze her eggs.

In her Instagram post, Shay is seen reclining in a hospital bed with a tube in her arm. She is smiling brightly for the camera, while her long dark hair hangs in loose waves around her face. She’s wearing a hospital gown, and has a blue surgical hair net sitting on her lap. Her long nails are painted a neutral beige, and she appears relaxed despite her surroundings.

“Today’s the day!” she wrote in the caption. “Bye bye eggs! This has been a very easy, painless and awesome experience for me. I have learned so much about fertility and everything that goes into freezing eggs and IVF. @scrcivf and @drshahinghadir have been so amazing throughout this entire journey! Thank you to all of my super supportive followers who have been thru this and given me advice. If you are in your late twenties/early 30s and able to afford it, I highly recommend this! I’m already planning a second round this summer bc the more the merrier! Thank you all for following me on this journey…”

Although this is the first time the reality star has posted a picture of the process, she’s been frank and up front about freezing her eggs since December. In an interview with Us Weekly at the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, Shay confessed she was terrified of the process of receiving hormone injections.

However, it appears that the 33-year-old has had her fears soothed, and she now seems to be enthusiastically on board with the entire process. Shay characterized the decision as planning for the future, in case she meets the love of her life at a point in time when she can no longer conceive naturally.

Although the Bravo star is planning for the future, it looks like she’s flying solo for the time being. Shay was married to ex-husband and Vanderpump Rules co-star Mike Shay in 2014; the two divorced back in 2016. Since then, Shay has had an assortment of relationships, including with SUR bartender and co-star Adam Spott. She was also involved with Amber Valletta’s brother, Robert Valletta, for some time.

At this time, however, the reality star has repeatedly stated that she is single, and not currently seriously involved with any one person.