Heather Locklear Shares A Post On Instagram For The First Time In Two Months

Actress Heather Locklear had a rough 2018. She had serious troubles with the law, her fiancé, substance abuse, and her overall mental health. After a stint in rehab late in the year, friends, family, and fans are hoping that she can pull herself together and be happy again.

One thing that always puts a smile on the 57-year-old’s face is her Maltese dog, Mister. The 4-year-old snow-white pup is featured in the majority of pictures on Locklear’s Instagram page and often travels with her when she leaves her home state of California.

So, when it came time for the Dynasty alum to post her first photo of 2019 on the social media site, it makes sense that it would be a shot of the adorable fluffball.

The Instagram photo features Mister sitting on top of a big blanket adorned with his likeness that is spread out on the sofa. The giant throw has a black background and also has various pink and red flowers with green leaves on it.

Whether the dog knows that his precious face is on the comfy blanket is anybody’s guess, but he is glancing up at the camera with a rather serious look.

In her caption, Locklear thanked Julietta for the extremely thoughtful gift.

Not only was this the Spin City star’s first Instagram post of 2019, but it was also her first share in a little more than two months.

Her last Instagram post was on November 8, 2018, and she uploaded a photo of flags flying at half-staff in the wake of the mass shooting that took place at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. The blonde beauty, who lives in the Los Angeles town, wrote that she was praying for the people of the city and included the prayer hands emoji for emphasis.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, one of Locklear’s friends told People that she is “doing out-patient rehab at home” and is “not around anybody who is not a good influence.”

One of the people that she has cut out of her life was her on-again, off-again fiancé, Chris Heisser.

“She’s doing great,” reported the pal.

“She has her parents [Bill and Diane] staying with her, which has been great for everyone truly close to her. The fact that her parents are now staying with her is a good development and comforting.”

Locklear also has the support of her ex-husband, musician Richie Sambora, their 21-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, and, of course, Mister.