Watch Manny Pacquiao Vs Adrien Broner Livestream Free: How To Find Streaming Video Of Saturday’s Bout

The WBA World Welterweight title will be up for grabs, and fans can watch all the action for free.

Boxing fans who want to watch the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner fight but aren’t able to make it to a television will have a few different options to livestream the bout — including at least one for free.

The WBA World Welterweight title fight will be the 70th professional fight of the Filipino legend’s career, which has now spanned 24 years. The bout has attracted worldwide interest, and the Sun reports that at least some of those viewers will be able to catch all the action for free (details on how to find the Pacquiao vs. Broner livestream can be found below).

The fight is expected to be a close one, with what Fox Sports Philippines noted are two of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time. Pacquiao will be coming off his first stoppage in seven years, a knockout of Lucas Matthysse in July. Broner is off a 12-round draw against Jessie Vargas in April.

While experts aren’t expecting to see another knockout from Pacquiao, he is the favorite going into the bout. ESPN‘s Nigel Collins said he believes Pacquiao will play a patient style, knowing that it has been traditionally difficult to put Broner on the canvas.

“Despite Pacquiao’s talk about going for the knockout, he’ll move around and pick spots for quick flurries and then move again,” Collins wrote. “Broner has a good chin and retains his power in the late rounds, so Manny will have to be careful right up until the final bell.”

Like the majority of experts polled by ESPN, Collins pegged Pacquiao to win in a decision.

But the long odds could actually help Broner, who Boxing Scene noted will be “desperate” to get his first win in nearly two full years.

“He enters this weekend having not won a fight since February 2017, a split decision against Adrian Granados,” the report noted. “His last two outings, a lopsided loss to Mikey Garcia and draw against Jessie Vargas, were both fairly decided. He could easily be coming in with three straight losses.”

Manny Pacquiao takes on Adrien Broner as shadow of Mayweather rematch looms https://t.co/M0gOLKl8Hm — The Guardian (@guardian) January 19, 2019

Those who want to watch a livestream of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner fight can find free live coverage on ITV Hub in the U.K. or if they are able to access the site using a VPN. Viewers in the Philippines will also be able to watch the action online through Sky on Demand, and others can catch it through the Showtime Pay-Per-View app.