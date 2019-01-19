Josephine Skriver Goes Glam For New Maybelline Cosmetics TV Commercial

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver recently appeared in a TV commercial for Maybelline cosmetics, wherein she stunned everyone with her awesome looks. In the ad, the model was featured wearing a full face of makeup and her dark red lip color made for a very glamorous look. Although Josephine has become popular across the globe — via social media — for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she expressed in the caption that she couldn’t believe seeing herself on TV.

“Pinch me!! Still can’t grasp I get to live my dream,” the model said. Adding that becoming a face of the cosmetic brand and seeing herself on TV is “so surreal!!” As of the writing of this article, Josephine’s video has been viewed 215,000 times and has amassed close to 600 comments. Per usual, fans and followers appreciated Josephine for her modeling talent, as well as her stunning looks, and congratulated her on realizing her dreams.

“You are really, really beautiful [heart emoji],” one person commented on the picture. Another one agreed with the comment and added that Josephine is the prettiest Victoria’s Secret angel. He also appreciated the model for keeping her looks natural and not opting for any surgical enhancements which have become a norm in the fashion world these days.

“Every time I see your commercials, my heart just melts. Then I show them to my friends, telling them: that’s my idol,” another devout fan wrote for the 25-year-old model.

Prior to posting the video, Josephine treated her 5.7 million fans and followers to a lively yet provocative snap, wherein she was featured getting her makeover done for some photo shoot or commercial. Josephine was seen wearing a full face of makeup again while she flashed an ear-to-ear smile to melt the hearts of her fans. She wrapped a robe loosely around her shoulders, which provided a generous view of her perky breasts. The post in question amassed more than 171,000 likes and 718 comments. Many of her fellow VS models also liked Josephine’s picture.

Earlier this week, the Danish beauty also shared a workout video on her Instagram feed, where she is featured performing some strenuous exercises with fellow VS model, Jasmine Tookes. Those who follow Josephine and Jasmine closely on social media know that the two collaboratively run a YouTube channel — Joja — where they post videos of their daily exercises.

According to an article by Vogue, Josephine said that Joja workouts are like yoga, and said that the two angels had already been working out together for a while before the idea occurred to them. Josephine revealed that it was Jasmine who introduced her to DogPound and soon afterwards, they started lifting weights together. And since their exercises were quite similar to each other, they decided to start Joja.