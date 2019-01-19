Hailey Clauson Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Pink Robe Dress On Instagram

Hailey Clauson shared a poolside photo with fans on Instagram, and she’s looking chic as ever. The image shows the model mid-stride as she went braless under a flowing, pink robe dress. She completed the outfit with gold necklaces and tiny white, sheer shorts. Hailey wore her hair down and was looking down when the photo was shot. Geo-tagged Los Angeles, California, she asked fans how their weekend was going. It’s hard to know if the model just had her hair done, or if she recently changed her hair color. Her previous four photos were selfies or portraits of her, as she sported brown, short hair. The second-newest post was of the model puckering her lips in nude lipstick, mascara, and dark purple eyeshadow. She wore a star earring and a thin-strapped top.

Clauson started her year off in sun-drenched Miami Beach, Florida. She shared a group photo with two friends on January 2, as they enjoyed themselves on a boating expedition. Hailey sported an orange bikini, while her friends wore a black one-piece and a black bikini. The three of them posed on their knees. Since then, the model attended The Art of Elysium gala, which attracted tons of celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Garner. For the occasion, Hailey wore a show-stopping little black dress. It had a ruffled top, cinched waist, and flapper-dress inspired skirt. She kept her hair simple, parted down the middle and slicked down, as she accessorized with sparkly high heels.

A few weeks ago, Hailey spoke with Premier Model Management and reflected on her modeling career so far, starting with her early inspirations.

“My mom would always tell me about these amazing supermodels [who] almost had superpowers. I was really inspired by them and the fact that they were more than just models.”

And like many models, there were transitory periods.

“My body really changed when I was about 17 or 18, like most girls, and I did not fit into sample sizes anymore. I took a year off and let myself be a normal teenager to figure out if I still wanted to do this or not, and I decided I did,” Hailey recounted.

For now, Clauson noted that “I want to ride the wave and see where it takes me, because you never know!” She also mentioned an interest in television hosting and acting, although she said that she needs to train further in those fields.