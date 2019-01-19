Buxom Brunette ‘Playboy’ Model Alyssa Arce Goes Nude, Skinny Dips While Floating On Her Back In The Ocean

Former Playboy Playmate Alyssa Arce is certainly no stranger to turning heads for her outstanding modeling talents as well as for her natural beauty. The buxom brunette bombshell has cultivated something of a serious social media following as well, with her Instagram account boasting an impressive 590,000-plus followers.

In her most recent share made to Instagram, however, Alyssa takes it all off, going entirely naked while floating — carefree — amidst the deep blue waters of the ocean. Laying on her back and allowing the blue-black waters of the ocean buoy her, the American model leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination. Small white markings have been added to the photograph, apparently in post-production, to obscure her nipples in order to make the image pass muster with Instagram.

With her breasts and her toned, flat stomach joining her face in being the only body parts above water, it appears almost as if Alyssa is basking in the moment, surrendering herself to the tides. Artistic and seductive all at once, the accomplished beauty has managed to combine the best of both worlds. Whether an illusion or simply a reality of her lean and leggy figure, her submerged legs and thighs appear elongated, almost endless.

Her fans and followers certainly appreciated the nude photograph and showered Alyssa with love in the comments section. One user wrote, “You are divine, I’m sure of it,” along with a few heart emojis, while another Instagram fan quipped, “The sea, air, sun and YOU.”

Despite having been posted approximately an hour ago — as of the writing of this article — the fashion model’s most recent share has already accrued over 7,500 likes.

This isn’t the only sexy snapshot that Alyssa Arce has shared to her Instagram profile as of late, however. The image shared before this ocean excursion was something that one might find gracing the cover of a pulp science-fiction novel — pastel planets and purple sand dunes combining to form a psychedelic backdrop. At the center of it all, once again, the beautiful brunette herself.

Per Playboy, Alyssa Arce is something of a speed demon, having a predilection for fast cars, good food, and tattooed bad boys.

“I love the freedom and independence of driving… My mom says I have a lead foot… She’ll be sitting in the passenger seat, going, ‘I wish I had a brake over here!’ The fastest I’ve gone on a highway is 120 miles an hour. It felt fantastic. Such an adrenaline rush!”