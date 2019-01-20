Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Curvy Backside In Skimpy Bikini Photo

Kristin Cavallari is currently on vacation, and seemingly loving every minute of it. The former Laguna Beach star has been posting photos from the trip, where she’s enjoying some fun in the sun, and snuggling up to her husband, Jay Cutler.

This week, Cavallari took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself on the beach in a skimpy bikini. In the photo, Kristin is looking out toward the ocean as she sports a white bandeau bikini top, and very tiny black-and-white striped bottoms, which puts the former Hills stars’ curves on full display.

In the photo, Kristin reveals that she is currently enjoying time at Cabo San Lucas Bay in Mexico. Cavallari’s shoulder length blonde hair is worn down, and styled in loose natural-looking waves. She has her hands in her hair as she struts her stuff toward the blue water.

In another photo from the day that was also posted to Kristin’s social media account, the reality star is seen sporting the same bikini, which shows off her extremely toned abs and flat tummy. She also dons a pair of oversized dark sunglasses, and a dainty chain around her neck that most likely comes from her Uncommon James jewelry line.

According to Romper, Kristin Cavallari has recently spoken out about the trials of being a working mother. As many fans know, Kristin not only runs her own business, Uncommon James, which sells jewelry, home decor, and more, she also shares three children with husband Jay Cutler, who is now retired from the NFL, where he was previously a quarterback.

“It can be hard at times, to be honest. I couldn’t do it without Jay as cliché and annoying as that probably is, it’s very true. I mean, he’s home with my kids right now. He’s been doing a lot of the pickups at school,” the Very Cavallari star says.

“He’s worked his ass off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out. We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ’cause I couldn’t do it without him. He’s really hands-on with the kids, and he’s able to pick them up from school if I can’t, all that stuff. So it’s been really nice,” Kristin adds.

Fans can see more of Kristin Cavallari’s life by following her on Instagram.