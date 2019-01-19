Halsey Puts On Busty Display In Tiny White Tank Top For Latest Instagram Snap

Pop star and Billboard Hot 100 chart topper Halsey has never been one to be afraid of showing some skin on social media, and she did just that today with a sexy new snap, which is sure to send hearts racing.

The “Without Me” singer shared a new photo to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 19, for her ever-growing following that showed off a considerable amount of skin, as Halsey basked in the sun while appearing to sit in the passenger seat of a car.

In the steamy shot, Halsey put on a busty display in her barely-there white tank top, which she had unbuttoned well past her bosom to show off an ample amount of cleavage for her fans.

The singer added some bling to her outfit with a gold nameplate choker and a gold ring and gave the look some edge with a black fisherman hat. Her choice in headwear did not completely obscure her blonde tresses, a stark contrast to the short brunette pixie cut she’s sported for the past few months.

Halsey stunned with natural makeup featuring a glossy lip and light pink blush, as well as a bronze eye shadow that glimmered in the sun, showing off a fresh white manicure as she shaded her eyes from its rays.

“Been dyin to get you dizzy,” the newly blonde bombshell captioned her latest stunning photo, which certainly did not go unnoticed by her 11 million followers.

Within just one hour of going live, the post accrued more than 300,000 likes, as well as thousands of comments relishing in the singer’s beauty.

“Glowing golden gorgeous goddess,” one user wrote, accompanying the compliment with two fire emojis.

“Excuse me you’re PERFECT,” said another.

“Baby can you stop killing us with your beauty,” a third user wrote, while dozens of others questioned how it was possible for someone so beautiful to actually be a real person.

Halsey accompanied her stunning photo with an equally gorgeous post to her Instagram story, using the boomerang feature for the sexy clip, in which the singer put on yet another busty display while sticking her tongue out and tilting her head from side to side.

Halsey’s latest single “Without Me” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the beginning of the year, overtaking Ariana Grande’s smash hit “Thank U, Next.” It has since been topped by Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” dropping it to the number two spot, which is still an impressive feat.