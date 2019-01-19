Jessica Simpson Finally Found A Remedy For Swollen Feet During Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson’s biggest pregnancy updates recently have been about one thing: her swollen foot. The 38-year-old singer began posting photos on Instagram of her extremely enlarged left foot on January 10, pleading followers for suggestions on how to get rid of the swelling. A week later, it appears Simpson has finally found her favorite remedy. She shared a photo on Friday revealing that she experimented with cupping therapy, and from the looks of her latest foot update, the technique worked wonders.

First, the mother of two shared an image on Instagram of her foot with three round cups suctioned to both sides of her ankle and the top of her foot. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Cupping” with a “praising hands” emoji.

Cupping therapy, according to People, is an ancient Chinese massage technique that increases blood circulation. Cups made of glass, silicone, earthenware, or bamboo are placed on the skin for a few minutes at a time to create suction. The technique is said to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, and overall relaxation.

Not long after posting the cupping photo, Simpson shared a follow-up image of her foot looking totally healthy, with the swelling mostly gone. In the caption, the former Dukes of Hazzard star called her newfound skinny ankle a “skankle.”

The swollen ankle was reportedly so bad at first that the singer had to take a sick day. But, despite her desperate cry for help last week, Simpson was able to find humor in the situation, E! News reported. She posted her own version of the viral 10 Year Challenge on Instagram which showed her legs 10 years ago versus now, during pregnancy.

This isn’t Simpson’s first run with the symptoms that accompany pregnancy. The singer currently has two children with her husband Eric Johnson, Maxwell Drew, 6, and Ace Knute, 5.

Back in October, Simpson explained to Entertainment Tonight that, by the time she became pregnant with her third child, she had mastered the “pregnancy waddle.”

“I go with the waddle — Immediately when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, stick the stomach out, pop the hips out and waddle. Just own the waddle,” she said.

Simpson announced her pregnancy via Instagram in September. She shared a photo of Maxwell and Ace revealing the gender, a girl, with pink balloons.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Simpson wrote in the caption.