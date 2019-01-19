Man Faces Legal Repercussions After Jumping Off Cruise Ship

After Nick Naydev jumped off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, he was told to find his own way back home.

It has become increasingly popular for young people to record themselves doing stupid and reckless things in hopes of creating a viral video. Often, there is no limit to the danger they will risk in an attempt to achieve internet stardom. 27-year-old Nick Naydev wasn’t thinking about any of the potential risks when he stood atop the ledge of the 11th-floor on the Symphony of the Seas Royal Caribbean cruise ship. With his friends’ encouragement, he leaped off the ledge and threw himself into the deep water below, according to Fox News.

The viral video released Friday shows Naydev’s friends rooting him on as they help him to the top of the railing. He makes the plunge fully clothed, with no life vest or other safety gear. Luckily, the ship had been docked at the time in Nassau, Bahamas. Naydev survived the jump and was able to swim to safety. While he and his friends got a good laugh out of it, Royal Caribbean was not happy.

Video captures man jumping from 11th floor of cruise ship, earning him lifetime ban https://t.co/koRuRPegeg’s some kinda stupid!jump-video/ — Gerry Forbes media. Forbesco. (@Flapjack92) January 17, 2019

As a result of their reckless behavior, Naydev and his travel companions were immediately kicked off the ship. Though miles away from home, they’d have to find their own way off the Bahamas. The cruise line notified the local authorities, who opted not to press charges because they found the stunt to be funny.

“Fortunately the police thought the whole situation was amusing,” Naydev said.

Naydev later admitted he was still drunk from the night before when he planned to jump and didn’t think things out before making the choice to jump. He has expressed his regret for his actions and hopes that no one else will be inspired to put their life at risk because of the video.

“I am truly astonished at how this video has spread throughout the Internet. I did not think this through before I jumped. My idea was this would be a good laugh for my friends and I would just swim back to shore and continue my vacation,” he said.

You Can Walk Home From Here: Man banned from Royal Caribbean after jumping off 11th floor of cruise ship (Drinks no longer included…) (jump video) https://t.co/iTR8VpbMaU — Richard Patterson Jr (@rpattersonlaw) January 18, 2019

Konstantin Kryachun, who filmed the viral video, admitted he didn’t think about the potential consequences before encouraging his friend to jump from the railing.

“He’s jumped from those kind[s] of heights before, and we didn’t really care about the consequences with the cruise company. We just wanted to get a video of it and make it go viral.”

Although Naydev’s neck and tailbone were sore following the jump, he is otherwise uninjured. The cruise line intends to seek out legal action against him and he will be banned for life from traveling through Royal Caribbean.