American Fitness Model Jen Selter Puts Her Derriere On Display In Scanty White Thong

Fitness model Jen Selter is famous for her athletic physique and her provocative posts made to popular social media platform Instagram. In her most recent Instagram snapshot, the American model has her back facing the camera as she sits on a cliff-top, putting her full booty on display.

In this particular image, Jen can be seen, seated, overlooking a beautiful seaside vista. A sailing ship can be seen in the bay below, traversing the relatively calm and captivatingly blue waters. A shroud of fog obscured the skyline — and the land masses — on the horizon. The focus of the photographic frame, however, rests entirely on Jen Selter — and her world-renowned backside. Clad only in a tight crop-top in a tan shade as well as a pair of high-waisted thong bottoms, it’s clear that the fitness guru and Instagram influencer knows exactly how to arrest the attention of her admiring audience.

Her toned and muscular back is on full display in this snapshot, as are the curves of her derriere and her thighs. Accessorizing the look with a backward ball cap in black — one that contains her signature chestnut tresses — as well as a small ring on her left hand, Jen appears to be going for a minimalistic ensemble. Her left hand is raised high against the sky, index and middle fingers extended in a peace sign.

Leaving little in the way of a descriptive caption, simply giving a shout-out to an Instagram account focused on squats — and the results of doing them on one’s figure — Jen let her body do the talking. It seems that her fans and followers appreciated what they were seeing, with over 150,000 Instagram users liking the picture in very short order. More than 1,100 of Jen Selter’s devotees also took the time to leave a note in the comments section, with most of them being highly complimentary.

One user wrote, “You are my body goals,” while another awestruck fan quipped, “You are absolutely perfect.”

Jen Selter made headlines about this time last year for an altercation which she had with airline staff prior to a departing American Airlines flight. Per the Independent, Selter got into a verbal argument with an airline attendant while standing to place items into the overhead compartment. Things escalated from there.

“People kept coming up to me and then all of a sudden five male officers come at me and it was really frightening,” Jen Selter recounted to hosts on Good Morning America.

Thankfully, it appears like this bit of bad publicity is behind her!