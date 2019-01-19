Meghan Markle Dons Ripped Jeans To Meet New Deputy Communications Director For Lunch

When Meghan Markle joined the royal family, many observers wondered if she would abandon the signature sense of style she’d developed while working as an actress on Suits. The Duchess of Sussex likely silenced those questions when she stepped out in ripped jeans to meet the Sussexes’ and Cambridges’ new Deputy Director of Communications for a private lunch in Notting Hill on Friday.

As Hello Magazine notes, based on the pictures available, she paired the jeans with an oversized navy coat, aviator sunglasses, a chocolate brown handbag and nude heels. Fashion blog, Meghan’s Mirror, speculates that the jeans are from H&M’s maternity department which is understandable since the duchess is six months pregnant. Her heels are by Stuart Weitzman and her bag was designed by Mulberry, a British luxury brand.

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan had a relaxed yet elegant fashion sense that often included distressed jeans. She most notably wore a pair to the Invictus Games in 2017, which was their first official public appearance as a couple. Since marrying into the royal family, she’s worn jeans to a couple of royal appearances, for example when she and Harry visited the outback during their royal tour. But this is arguably the first time she’s been photographed out and about in ripped jeans since their royal wedding last year.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the young royals’ new Deputy Communications Director is named Christian Jones and he’s a former Brexit speechwriter for David Davis, a conservative politician and former Secretary of State for the Department of Exiting the European Union. In his new job, he’ll be supporting the royal couples in their charitable duties and corresponding with the press on their multiple initiatives. As the Mail reports, he’s now in charge of their press offices’ daily responsibilities.

He’ll likely have his hands full, as there’s a royal baby set to make an appearance in a couple of months. During a recent official outing at Birkenhead, Meghan told some well-wishers that her baby is due in late April or early May. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan and Harry are currently renovating Frogmore Cottage and plan to move there before their baby’s arrival. The renovations reportedly cost almost $4 million and a big chunk of that will be paid by the British taxpayer through the Sovereign Grant. Meghan and Harry are expected to foot the bill for the fittings and fixtures. Frogmore is an area where they’ve already made lots of memories, as it’s close to Windsor Castle where the royals were married.