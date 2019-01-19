Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell Get Flirty On Instagram

The pair has sparked relationship rumors!

It seems former One Direction singer, Liam Payne, might have his eyes set on another older woman. According to a report from Hollywood Life, 25-year-old Payne and 48-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell have been sparking relationship rumors after fans noticed the pair getting flirty through comments on Instagram. On Friday, January 18, Campbell posted a gorgeous selfie before the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter show during Men’s Paris Fashion Week. The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, including one from the singer.

“Perfection in a person,” Payne wrote, before including a rose emoji. “Don’t give me those eyes,” he continued, then followed up with a few more flirty emojis, including a pair of eyes and a face blowing a kiss.

But this comment from Payne might just the tip of the flirtatious iceberg. It seems Campbell had previously commented on a photo of the handsome Brit on Tuesday, January 15.

“Beautiful Soul,” the supermodel wrote, before including a red heart emoji. Payne responded to the comment with “takes one to know one.”

After noticing the exchange, fans are clearly having mixed feelings about a possible relationship between the two celebs. “Stay away from her,” one fan wrote to Payne under Campbell’s photo. “I ship it,” another responded. Other fans were clearly left confused and asking countless questions, including “Are you guys dating?” And “What’s going on here?”

The pair has yet to address the craze they’ve inspired.

Back in 2018, the singer announced his split from ex Cheryl Cole after two years of dating. Cole and Payne met in 2008 while she was a judge and he was a contestant on X Factor. The two didn’t start dating until much later, and they confirmed their relationship in February of 2016. In 2017, Cole gave birth to the couple’s first child, Bear, but they eventually went their separate ways less than a year later.

In his announcement of the breakup, the star explained how difficult the decision was, and that he and Cole still had “so much love for each other as a family.” He went on to say that Bear “is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

As for Campbell, the diva has done an excellent job of keeping her personal life out of headlines, but she has previously been romantically linked to well-known names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Usher, according to a recent report from US Weekly.