Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Sexy Figure In A Skimpy One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Makeup mogul and social media queen Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon and treated her 124 million followers to a risque new photograph wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy one-piece brown-and-white printed swimsuit which allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure. She provided an up-close view of her cleavage while also exposing her thighs and long legs.

Kylie accessorized with a large straw hat, a gold anklet and multiple gold bracelets in both the wrists. In terms of her beauty looks, the 21-year-old reality star let her dark tresses down and wore minimal makeup. Kylie sat on the deck of a boat and struck the sultry pose against the gorgeous backdrop of the deep blue sea. Within an hour of being posted, the picture garnered more than 1.8 million likes and 13,000 comments wherein fans and followers used various complimentary comments for the star to express their admiration.

What particularly struck most fans and followers about the photograph was Kylie’s almost makeup-free look. Unlike the majority of her photographs, Kylie didn’t wear her signature plump-lip look in the photograph, which reminded many users of the old Kylie before she underwent a lip job.

“You look so good without makeup, Kylie. Absolutely gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the picture. While others, per usual, wrote words and phrases like “you are perfect,” “you are so beautiful, I am speechless,” “you are damn gorgeous, honey,” “goddess,” and “hottest momma on Earth.” While most of the comments were complimentary in nature, a few also criticized Kylie for showing off her wealth.

“Boy, this family can’t help but shove their richness in everyone’s faces… smh,” one Instagram user opined.

Prior to posting the current risque picture, Kylie had earlier shared several bikini pics of herself on her Instagram which had sent temperatures soaring. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Jenner — along with her daughter Stormi Webster and best friend Jordyn Woods — recently spent a memorable beach vacation.

The same article also informed the readers about some rumors making rounds on social media regarding Kylie’s troublesome diet, which has made her family members, especially beau Travis Scott, particularly worried. According to In Touch Weekly Magazine, a celebrity insider said the following about Kylie’s diet.

“Kylie’s become totally fixated on having the perfect figure. [She] pinches her stomach and thighs and complains she’s fat. She’s practically starving herself. She’ll do anything it takes to lose more weight, even if it means risking her health.”

The source added that beau Travis is literally begging his ladylove to gain some weight and added that he “hates going out to dinner with Kylie because she just picks at lettuce.”