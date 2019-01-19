Ariana Grande Tweets ‘Miss U’ On Mac Miller’s Birthday

The '7 Rings' singer posts a two-word tweet on the late rapper's 27th birthday.

Ariana Grande is missing Mac Miller on what would have been his 27th birthday. In the early morning hours of January 19, the “7 Rings” singer took to Twitter to post two simple words—”miss u.” While she didn’t mention Mac Miller by name, it seems clear Ariana’s post was meant for her late ex, whom she dated from 2016 to 2018.

Ariana’s post has already received more than 193,000 likes and thousands of comments. Many fans took to the comments section of Grande’s post to write “Happy Birthday” messages to Mac Miller. Others assured Ariana that Mac is still with her and always will be.

“He looks at you from above and loves you,” one Twitter follower captioned a GIF of the former couple. “He always protects you and cherishes you, keeps a good memory of your moments.”

Another fan referenced Grande’s newly released single, writing, “He adores you. He does. There is never a day where he isn’t lifting you up & smiling at you. His angelic self is probably loving ‘7 Rings.'”

Ariana Grande has not yet posted an Instagram tribute to Mac Miller, although it will not be a surprise if she does. In the months since the rapper’s sudden death, Ariana Grande has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend many times on social media. On New Year’s Eve, the singer posted a sweet tribute to Mac on her Instagram Stories which included a photo of him playing the piano as she said goodbye to one of the most painful years of her life. Ariana also recently fired back at a social media troll who cruelly accused her of “milking” Mac Miller’s death.

Of course, in addition to Ariana Grande and millions of fans, Mac Miller’s family members are also grieving his death on this important day. An insider close to the “Self Care” rapper’s family told Us Weekly the birthday milestone is hitting the family especially hard.

“Malcolm’s family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the center of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol’ smile. It’s going to be a hard day for the family.”

The late rapper’s loved ones are also reportedly leaning on each other on this difficult first birthday without him.

“They miss Malcolm more than words can describe, but they are grieving together and surrounding one another with love. It’s all they can do.”

Mac Miller died at age 26 in September 2018 from mixed drug toxicity. An autopsy later confirmed the Grammy-nominated rapper had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system when he passed away.