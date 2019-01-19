Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Recent PDA Moment Was ‘Sweetly Choreographed’ Says Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent hearts aflutter when they held hands during the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday. Right before the performance, Harry held out his hand and Meghan took it, seemingly resting it near her baby bump. It looked natural as if it’s something they do all the time when the world isn’t watching. Many saw it as definitive proof that the royal couple is very much in love. According to Cosmopolitan, body language expert Judi James has called the moment “sweetly choreographed,” but explained that doesn’t mean she thinks it was fake. She says that it means the expectant parents are “tuned in” to each other.

“This rather sweetly choreographed body language ritual suggests Harry really is now tuned into Meghan’s every need while she is pregnant,” she said.

She added that Harry offering his hand was a submissive move and the way Meghan accepted it symbolized the empathy she has for him.

Harry and Meghan have become known for their public displays of affection as they are not shy about holding hands in public. This is in stark contrast to Prince William and Kate Middleton who rarely have moments of PDA. Some have questioned whether Meghan and Harry might be breaking royal etiquette rules by being so affectionate, but experts says that royal couples have the freedom to choose the amount of romantic behavior they want to show in public.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or cannot show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it’s appropriate,” said royal etiquette expert, Myka Meier, in an interview with People Magazine.

Meier added that royal PDA often depends on the formality of the event they’re attending. If it’s something “sombre or more formal” their behavior will reflect that.

We’ve seen Meghan and Harry adjust their behavior around Queen Elizabeth, most notably during The Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace in June last year. Meghan was seen reaching for her husband’s hand but Harry quickly clasped his as if suddenly remembering the occasion, People reports.

Meghan will give birth to the couple’s first baby in a couple of months, so one wonders if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be just as affectionate when they become parents. We’ll just have to wait and see.