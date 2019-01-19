Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is not one to hide her curves behind baggy clothing, and she proves that nearly every day on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account over the weekend to show off her body in two different ways.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian decided to post a photo of herself promoting one of the many fragrances from her KKW Beauty line. In the photo, the reality star is seen wearing a form-fitting outfit, which hugs her curves, and shows off her hourglass figure.

Kim is spotted sporting a pair of khaki colored sweatpants, which flaunt her hips and famous backside. She also wears a skimpy tank top in the same color, showing off her ample cleavage and her tiny waist.

Kardashian has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulder and down her back. She also wears a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow all over her skin, dark eyebrows, lashes, and liner, smokey eyes, and a nude lip.

In her hand, Kim holds her KKW Body fragrance, which sits in a bottle modeled after her very own naked body.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live this week with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe. During the tell-all interview, the mother-of-three spoke out about an array of issues, such as her husband Kanye West’s Twitter rants, her thoughts on Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and more.

Kim also talked about some of her famous feuds, stating that she is so “over” her feud with Taylor Swift, even revealing she’d rather be trapped in an elevator with Taylor than with Drake.

Following the interview, Kardashian went on to prove that she is completely passed her feud with Swift by blasting her music on social media while she was showing off her glam look. In the video clip, Kim can be heard listening to Taylor’s hit song, “Delicate,” and fans took notice.

As many fans know, Kim has had many celebrity enemies like Taylor, including Drake, Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Ray J, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chloe Grace Moretz, Bette Midler, Piers Morgan, Naya Rivera, Wendy Williams, and more — per Elite Daily.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her family’s lives when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.