‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute & Katie Maloney Launch Witches Of WeHo Wine Line

The former SURvers get into the wine business.

Lisa Vanderpump may need to make some room on the Tom Tom drink menu for a new wine line launched by the wife of one of her business partners.

Vanderpump Rules besties Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney are set to launch their own wine business with Nocking Point next month, Refinery29 reports. Maloney is the wife of Tom Schwartz, one of the two Toms that Vanderpump’s new bar is named after.

According to Refinery29, Nocking Point makes “wine, coffee, gear, and we throw some pretty awesome parties.” The brand has also created signature wines for celebrities such as Aisha Tyler, Tom Welling, and Jason Momoa, so it sounds like the Vanderpump Rules ladies are in some good company.

After an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, Schroeder shared a photo and video to her Instagram which shows the three Bravo stars holding a bottle of white wine with the label Basic Witch Potion No.1.

“Dear Kris Jenner, please manage us,” Schroeder captioned the snapshot.

Us Weekly notes that Witches of WeHo, which will make its debut on February 1, gets its nickname from the moniker the California-based Vanderpump Rules co-stars previously gave themselves on the Bravo reality show. The pinot grigio wine is referred to as a “basic witch” drink in Stassi’s video, which also includes footage of the wine being bottled, labeled and boxed.

Stassi’s up-close look at the wine bottle’s label reveals an ingredients list that includes “the tears of your exes.” The label also includes the familiar Stassi quote, “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a pinot grigio.”

Shroeder isn’t limiting her food and beverage ventures to wine, though. The Vanderpump Rules stars also shared a look at tubed sausage packages with her face on the labels. The “Stassiage” is part of Schroeder’s partnership with deli company Dietz & Watson.

Of course, Vanderpump Rules queen bee Lisa Vanderpump has long had her own line of alcohol that features Vanderpump Rosé, Vanderpump Pets Sangria, and her signature Vanderpump Vodka.

In addition, Stassi’s ex, Jax Taylor, recently announced an upcoming beer cheese business with fiancée Brittany Cartwright.

In an interview with Bravo, Cartwright revealed that her grandmother used to sell her homemade beer cheese spread back in Kentucky, but that she and Jax planned to bring the venture to an upscale level by working with some food companies in Los Angeles.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.