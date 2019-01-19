Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Robbed One Year After ‘RHOBH’ Star’s Home Is Burglarized

Richards' eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie posted photos after her car was robbed while parked on a busy street.

Kyle Richards’ daughter is the victim of a robbery just one year after her famous mom’s home was burglarized. The Real Housewives gossip site All About The Real Housewives posted screenshots from Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s recent Instagram story, in which she revealed her car was broken into and robbed.

Farrah, Kyle’s firstborn daughter with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, posted a photo of the shattered window of her G-Wagon and revealed thieves made off with a bounty off pricey valuables she had stored in the vehicle, as well as cash and her credit cards.

“My car was broken into tonight,” Richards’ daughter Farrah posted.

“Had my brand new bag stolen along with a brand new laptop, cash, credit cards, checkbook, tax docs, jewelry, sunglasses and some clothes inside. So, yes I’m an idiot. BUT ANYWAY THE POINT IS: NEVER LEAVE YOUR STUFF IN YOUR CAR!!! Not even on a busy street with tons of traffic or if you’re running somewhere for “just a minute” #LessonLearned.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a member of the celebrity family has been robbed. In December 2017, Richards’ and husband Mauricio Umansky’s home was robbed while the family was on a holiday vacation in Aspen, Colorado. The wealthy Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was robbed of over $1 million in designer handbags, watches, and jewelry.

In an interview People, Kyle Richards revealed that she is still feeling guilt over losing the many jewelry items that were left to her by her late mother, Kathleen, who died in 2002. Kyle had planned to give some of the family heirlooms to her four daughters someday.

“The sentimental was the hardest because it was personal,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told People. “I can’t replace those things. But everything I had was either gifts or sentimental or I worked my a** off for them.”

Richards revealed that the majority of her late mother’s jewelry was left to her and now it is all gone. Kyle has two famous sisters — Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“There was guilt attached to it. They got taken from me, from my house, on my watch,” Kyle said of the stolen family heirlooms.

Kyle Richards also revealed that she updated her security system to include a virtual guard with cameras all over the property. Richards also employs a security guard and has five dogs.

“I have every protection imaginable. But nothing left to take!” Richards told People.

The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres February 12 on Bravo.