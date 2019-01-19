Boo The Pomeranian, ‘World’s Cutest Dog,’ Has Died of ‘Heartbreak’

Boo crossed the rainbow bridge on Friday night.

Boo, the adorable Pomeranian that won over the internet after being named the “world’s cutest dog,” has sadly passed away at the age of 12, the BBC is reporting. The lovable pooch was a veritable internet sensation and had gathered millions of fans across multiple social media platforms, amassing more than 16 million followers on Facebook.

News of Boo’s sad passing was announced on Friday night by his owner, who penned a loving homage to the little Pomeranian that “brought joy to people all over the world.” According to Boo’s owner, the widely beloved dog died peacefully in his sleep, crossing the rainbow bridge about a year after his big brother and best friend, Buddy.

“We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time,” states an endearing message posted on Facebook along with heartwarming photos of Boo and Buddy on some of their many great adventures together.

Boo’s owner detailed that the lovable Pomeranian was suffering from health problems, which made themselves noticed shortly after the death of his best friend, Buddy. The Facebook post revealed that Boo had showed “signs of heart issues” after the passing of his friend, which left him heartbroken.

The family suspects that Boo was too devastated to carry on and may have died of a broken heart.

“We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us. [..] It looks like [now] it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven,” reads the Facebook message.

“Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort.”

Aside from being showered with love by millions of people from all around the world, Boo the Pomeranian was also a notorious public figure. Boo famously appeared on TV and was featured twice on Good Morning America, according to his Facebook page.

In addition, the internet sensation also released his own book, titled Boo: The Life of the World’s Cutest Dog, notes People magazine. The book came out in 2011 and is available for purchase on Chronicle Books.

Boo was adopted by his humans in the spring of 2006 and soon won over the hearts of everyone around him. His online saga began about a decade ago, with his adoring fans remaining by Boo’s side up until the very end.

In the 12 years he spent with us, Boo has brought light into many lives — particularly during dark times, as noted in the many message that have been pouring on Boo’s Facebook page in the last few hours.

“I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Boo. I would like to thank Boo for being my center of focus for the last seven years fighting cancer,” wrote one Facebook follower.