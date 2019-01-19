‘RHONJ’s’ Melissa Gorga Shows Off Red Abs In A Sports Bra, Shares Bizarre Tool That ‘Transformed’ Her Body

Melissa told fans to "check out my tummy!”, which was looking seriously red in a new photo posted to Instagram.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her very red abs in a sports bra while revealing on Instagram the tool she’s claiming “transformed” her tummy. Per Bravo, the TV personality shared the snap on her social media account which showed her flat stomach looking seriously red after lying on a massage mat to tone her abs.

In the picture, Gorga could be seen rocking a strappy black sports bra and matching skin-tight black leggings while her stomach was on full display following a session with her Pranamat. She also had her long brunette hair flowing sown as she posed with the orange mat in one hand and another behind her on the sofa.

Writing in the caption, the mom of three told her 1.6 million followers, “Hi lovers” with a red heart emoji, before then urging them to “check out my tummy!” which was looking off-color after a session on the mat.

Melissa then claimed that the results came from “just 15 minutes on my @pranamat massage set” before adding that the somewhat bizarre looking product had “transformed my belly!”

Gorga, who’s currently appearing on Season 9 of Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, also told her followers while posing in her sports bra that the feeling she gets while on the mat is “beyond anything you could imagine.” Bravo reports that the tool is “supposed to feel like doing 20,000 crunches.”

But while the star is sharing the secret she claimed “transformed” her belly on social media this week, there’s no doubting that Melissa has worked pretty hard at the gym to get her amazing abs looking the way they do now after welcoming three children with husband Joe Gorga.

The boutique owner told Women’s Health last year that working out and staying healthy is “a lifestyle for me,” adding, “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable.”

As for her go-to moves, she revealed to the outlet in November that she does a lot of lifting but actually isn’t so into cardio because of her already busy lifestyle.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

“I don’t do that much cardio,” Melissa shared, “because I run around so much.” The star also revealed that she tends to target her tummy and her booty with her workouts.

And she’s not afraid to show off the results of her dedication to exercise, either.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Melissa often shows off all her hard work in the gym on social media and certainly isn’t a stranger to posting a bikini photo or two to her account during her luxury vacations.

Back in November, she showed off her amazing body while posing with her husband Joe in a plunging hot-pink bathing suit and a pair of daisy dukes.

The Inquisitr reported that Gorga was also flaunting all her hard work in a strapless bikini during a fun family vacation as she shared a video of herself dancing around in a pool with her family members, including her mom and her two sisters, during a trip to Jamaica.