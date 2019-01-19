‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of January 21: Two Marriages In Trouble & An Adoption Decision

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 21 promise that at least two marriages are on the rocks as both couples face stressors related to family. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will decide if she is willing to adopt this week, and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) does not even realize that her life is at risk.

Monday, January 21

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom), and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) are still enjoying family time after dinner. Inquisitr shares that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) compares his current marriage to the time that he was married to Darla (Schae Harrison).

Liam and Hope are still in the throes of their devastating loss. Liam will be taken aback when Hope lashes out at him. She feels that he cannot possibly understand the depths of her despair because he has a living daughter in Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman).

Tuesday, January 22

Flo (Katrina Bowden) will stumble across evidence that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) has been using her in his plot to let Steffy adopt the baby. It is very evident that Flo has feelings for Reese, so she feels conflicted about what her next step should be.

While Hope continues to grieve the loss of her daughter Beth, Steffy is seriously considering expanding her family by adoption, per Highlight Hollywood. Although she has Liam’s blessing to move ahead with the adoption, she has not directly asked Hope (Annika Noelle) how she feels about her adopting so soon after the death of Beth.

Wednesday, January 23

Flo will confront Reese with the evidence that she found. Of course, he will justify his actions by pointing out that the thugs threatened Zoe’s safety.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt learns that Steffy wants to adopt and questions her motives. Wyatt has been affected by the loss of Beth since it reminds him of the time that he and Hope lost their son.

Thursday, January 24

Liam confides in Wyatt and asks him to keep a secret. Wyatt will then have stern words for Liam and issue him a warning.

Steffy meets the baby and instantly feels a connection to the infant. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that she had a feeling that the baby and Kelly were meant to be sisters, and it seems as if her gut feeling was correct.

Friday, January 25

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe, Tiffany (Maile Brady), and Emma (Nia Sioux) audition for a talent show. Little does Zoe know that her every move is being watched and that she is in danger.

Steffy makes a decision to adopt Baby Phoebe and changes their lives forever.