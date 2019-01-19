Donald Trump Jr. Mocks ‘BuzzFeed’ After Special Counsel’s Office Calls Bombshell Report ‘Not Accurate’

Trump Jr. could not hide his mirth.

Donald Trump Jr. is known for his unorthodox social media posts, many of which have drawn a lot of ire as well as some praise from users. The younger Trump has also caused outrage in the past, as he did on one occasion when he compared immigrants to skittles. Just this month, there was more indignation on social media when Trump Jr. seemed to promote a transphobic meme on his Instagram, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Not surprisingly, most of Trump Jr’s social media posts are takedowns of his father’s critics. He seems to revel in confronting them online and so it was no wonder when he mocked BuzzFeed News for its “bombshell” report after the Special Counsel’s office called it “not accurate”.

BuzzFeed News reported earlier this week that Donald Trump had directed his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress about the timeline of the Trump Tower Moscow deal. Cohen had previously claimed the deal ended before Trump’s candidacy, which is false. The report claimed that Cohen lied because Trump had asked him to do so.

The report instantly created massive outrage, with Democrats claiming this was the most serious charge that had been brought against Trump so far. Trump himself didn’t respond to the allegations until much later after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office released a statement saying that some of the facts mentioned in the report were “not accurate”.

“BuzzFeed’s descriptions of specific statements to the special counsel office and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony, are not accurate.”

The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date. We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true. https://t.co/GljBAFqOjh — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 18, 2019

As can be expected, the statement was met with a huge sigh of relief among Trump supporters, who questioned the credibility of BuzzFeed News regarding their reportage of Trump. BuzzFeed was the first to publish the Steele dossier — opposition research on Donald Trump reportedly funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Ever since their abrupt release of the entire dossier, Trump’s supporters have had an antagonistic relationship with the news site.

For them, as well as for someone like Donald Trump Jr., then, the Special Counsel’s statement categorically calling out BuzzFeed‘s report was nothing short of vindication. After the statement was released, Trump Jr. promptly took to social media to mock the report and the outlet. He also mocked House Intelligence Committee chief Adam Schiff, who had earlier tweeted about the BuzzFeed report and is one of the people constantly in his father’s crosshairs.