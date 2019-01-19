Lady Gaga Probed By Dancers During Steamy Las Vegas Performance

The ever-iconic Lady Gaga shocked audience members with a very steamy display during a recent concert in Las Vegas.

Known for her shock and awe antics, Lady Gaga is never short on ideas for captivating the eyes of her Little Monsters around the world. This past week, Gaga proved her merit again with a jaw-dropping sexy performance during her Las Vegas residency show.

Gaga’s Las Vegas show titled Enigma, went off without a hitch and with a full audience in the Park MGM theater on Thursday night.

The show, which does go through minor changes and rearrangements from time to time recently added a segment that definitely had some jaws hitting the floor.

During one portion of the show, while performing the song “Aura” from the singer’s 2013 album titled Artpop, Gaga was surrounded by various masks dancers who pretend to probe her with large phallus-like metal objects.

The scene starts with Gaga laying on a metal platform as her dancers weave around her carrying these large probing devices.

The Golden Globe nominated singer donned a lime green and black lace up bustier corset with matching knee-high boots. The ensemble showed off plenty of skin. She finished off the look with a pale blue wig that she had styled in long low pigtails.

In photos (and a video clip) obtained and published by The Daily Mail, Gaga is poked and probed by the dancers in different areas of the body during the course of her performance.

There was even one steamy moment where one of the masked dangers suggestively probed Gaga between her legs. Lady Gaga responded to the probing by bouncing up and down, shaking, gyrating, and putting on what some described as a “sexually charged” display during the performance.

In addition to the probing and the dancing, the lyrics of the song Lady Gaga was singing during this steamy display only added to the sexual overtone of the performance.

“Do you wanna see me naked, lover? Do you wanna peek underneath the cover? Do you wanna see the girl who lives behind the aura, behind the aura?”

The performance quickly ends right after with Gaga crawling toward the edge of the stage suggestively on hands and knees, before quickly launching into another piece in the show.

Lady Gaga’s residency shows in Las Vegas began back in December and will run on and off through next November.

Along with her super successful Las Vegas show in full swing, the singer, songwriter, and now actress is currently collecting her fair share of awards and recognition for her recent Golden Globe nominated role as Ally in the 2018 hit A Star is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. She also took home an award during the Globes for her musical hit from the film, Shallow for Best Original Song.

Rumors are floating around that Lady Gaga may also have an Oscar coming her way as well for her song “Til it Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground.