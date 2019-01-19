Kiss Launching SiriusXM Channel, Performing Intimate Club Show For Subscribers

Legendary rock band Kiss have a big year ahead of them as they embark on their “End of the Road” farewell tour. To help get fans ready to “Rock and Roll All Nite,” SiriusXM is launching a special, limited-run channel featuring the group’s music, and will also host an intimate concert for subscribers.

Kiss Army Radio will premiere on channel 30 on Monday, February 4, at 5 p.m. ET. According to SiriusXM, listeners can expect to hear songs from throughout the band’s 45-year career, including rarities and live tracks. Singer and bassist Gene Simmons, singer and guitarist Paul Stanley, drummer Eric Singer, and guitarist Tommy Thayer will also share personal stories and insights in exclusive clips.

Rounding out the channel’s content will be music from some of the artists that the rockers have shared the stage with, including AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Alice In Chains, and Cheap Trick.

Kiss Army Radio will end its two-week run on Sunday, February 17.

In the middle of all of that, Kiss will play an intimate show on Monday, February 11, at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, California, to an audience comprised of SiriusXM subscribers lucky enough to win an invitation to the concert and VIPs. There is also a contest open to win a trip for two to L.A., including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to the show, for those that began their subscriptions on January 2 or later. Visit SiriusXM.com/Kiss for more details.

This will be the band’s very first gig at the famed Sunset Strip venue and their first club show in more than 20 years.

Diehard fans of the band upset that they can’t purchase a ticket for the concert will later be able to hear the show in its entirety as it will be recorded. The performance will air on Tuesday, February 12, at 5 p.m. ET on Kiss Army Radio and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online. A second airing of the one-of-a-kind concert will take place on Friday, February 15, at 9 p.m. ET on Howard Stern’s Howard 101 channel.

Kiss’ Whisky a Go Go show will also serve as the first episode of The Party Continues, a new live concert series featuring “music’s top artists performing in an intimate venue for SiriusXM subscribers following music’s biggest night at the Grammy Awards.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the group’s “End of the Road” world tour kicks off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday, January 31. Kiss has dates scheduled throughout North America, Europe, and Australia until early December.