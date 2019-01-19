Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s First Child Will Reportedly Have Priyanka Chopra As Godmother

Kate Middleton and Prince William are out of the reckoning.

We always knew Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle were good friends, but now it seems the Duchess of Sussex is taking their friendship to an altogether new level.

In October of last year, newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they were expecting their first child this spring. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation on who the couple would choose to be their child’s godparent(s). While initial speculation tended to side with Kate Middleton and Prince William, sources told the Express that is “very unlikely” now. Royal commentator Andrea Boehlke told the outlet that royal families rarely opt for direct relatives in such cases.

“Very unlikely to be William or Kate,” Boehlke said about the possibility. “Aristocrats very rarely go for direct brothers or sisters.”

With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge out of the reckoning — and with it the very possibility of Meghan and Prince Harry breaking tradition to have a royal as their first child’s godparent — a number of celebrity names who are also close friends to the couple have cropped up. Among them, two of Meghan’s most famous friends, Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, seem to hold the advantage over others.

“Celebrity-wise, maybe Serena Williams – Meghan met her at the Super Bowl back in 2010,” Boehlke said.

“Priyanka Chopra has been mentioned, as has Misha Nonoo, the fashion designer. A lot of people to chose from.”

#PriyankaChopra, a close friend of #MeghanMarkle's, might just be godmother to the royal baby!https://t.co/3CDpVITu4x — The Quint (@TheQuint) January 18, 2019

Boehlke suggested that if the couple looked outside the domain of celebrities, Meghan Markle might choose one of her best friends — Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney — to be her child’s godmother. And as far as choosing someone from the royal family is concerned, Boehlke said she wouldn’t be surprised if the couple decided to have Princess Eugenie as their child’s godmother. The couple — and particularly Meghan — are known to be good friends with her.

“We’ve been talking about Jessica Mulroney, she has to have a shoe-in. She’s Meghan’s best friend. Perhaps Princess Eugenie again. They are very close. She lives in Kensington Palace, very close to them – or has done so far.”

But if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t choose Princess Eugenie, it is likely they won’t go for a royal family member at all. It would be in line with a longstanding royal tradition which allows parents to look outside the family. Only Prince George, one of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, has someone from the royal family as his godparent. Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and cousin to Harry and William, is his godmother.