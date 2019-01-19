Farrah Abraham Charging $5,000 For Sex Therapy

Farrah Abraham is starting a brand new chapter of her career. The former Teen Mom OG star is now offering therapy to her fans for the price of $5,000.

According to a January 18 report by In Touch Weekly, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account this weekend to reveal that she would be partnering with an adult website to provide sex and dating therapy to her fans, and she’s charging $5,000 for only 30 minutes of “Farrahphy.”

“It’s official! FARRAHPY TIME HERE!” Abraham wrote on Instagram, adding that she loved “giving dating advice” during her stint on Ex on the Beach, and decided that she wanted to continue with it. “Couples, individuals, and groups are welcome!” she wrote.

In the video, Abraham says she’s excited about her new role with the site.

“It’s your girl Farrah,” she said. “You can book me for an hour session of couples therapy, sex therapy, Farrahpy, and I’m so excited. It’s going to be great.”

Abraham says that she has qualifications that include, dating “around the globe” and working with “some of the best sex therapists in the world,” asking, “Who [is] better to get your groove back with than with me?”

“My ability to communicate honestly and my openness sexually allows for groundbreaking live sex therapy sessions… My real life tips are best experienced in real-time where I can help couples get comfortable with each other and explore new ways to enjoy themselves in and out of the bedroom,” Abraham also says.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has worn a lot of hats when it comes to her career. She started on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, and then moved over to the spin-off, Teen Mom OG, before getting fired last year.

Abraham has also worked in the adult entertainment industry, releasing her sex tape and also a line of products modeled after her own anatomy. She’s also appeared on many other reality shows, including Botched, Couples Therapy, Big Brother, and more, before moving on to celebrity boxing, owning her own retail stores, and working on webcams.

It looks like Farrah is ready for a brand new role now, and is hoping to help others with her knowledge of sex, dating, and relationships. However, since none of her relationship have worked out, it seems odd to some fans, who don’t believe she’s qualified to give advice.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life by following her on Instagram.