‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Star Paulie Calafiore Teases Fans Will Hate Him In Upcoming Season

With only one 'Challenge' under his belt, Paulie is already the franchise's new villain.

Paulie Calafiore went from being the villain on Big Brother to being an even bigger villain on MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning. Paulie joined the popular reality competition show in Season 32 and he has already become one of the show’s most controversial players to date. Not only does most of the cast have an issue with him, but fans do as well. Don’t expect any opinions to change on the bad boy either come Season 33, as Paulie has already teased that fans will continue to hate him.

In a new tweet, the Big Brother alum let it be known that things weren’t going to look up in the upcoming season. Paulie commented on the veterans of the show who hate him, reality stars who are trying to get on the show, and addressed the fans as well.

“I got some Challenge OG’s pressed, some Challenge hopefuls trying it, and the Challenge fans talking….. and it’s only my second season. For all of you who hate me…. Be prepared to hate me even more starting February 6th for @ChallengeMTV War of the Worlds only on @MTV,” he wrote.

Paulie certainly knows how to get a crowd ready for a new season. Fans began loading the comment section, bashing the reality star, while some admitted they were ready for his return.

While Paulie started some major drama in the house last season on Final Reckoning, it appears his antics off-screen are the ones rubbing Challenge stars and fans the wrong way. In December of last year, Paulie’s ex, Danielle Maltby, released telling text messages to Us Weekly revealing that he was two-timing herself and Challenge legend Cara Maria Sorbello.

Cara and Paulie became a couple after filming Final Reckoning, but things went south pretty quick and the two had a very public split. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Paulie was recently in Cara’s home state of Montana trying to work things out with his ex, but where they stand at this point in time is unknown.

There could be some fireworks on War of the Worlds between Paulie and new rival Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who have exchanged some not-so-pleasant texts since the airing of Final Reckoning. Paulie also had bad blood with Kyle Christie in Season 32, and with both men appearing in Season 33, there are bound to be fireworks. The former Ex on the Beach star could have some interesting interactions with veteran Wes Bergman, who is returning after a long hiatus. Wes is known for being one of the game’s most manipulative players and is regarded as one of the best cast members of all time.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds debuts on February 6 on MTV.