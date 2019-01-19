Farrah Abraham Goes Naked In Flower Bath On Instagram

Farrah Abraham continues to show off her famous figure on social media, and this week she stunned fans yet again by going completely naked in a bathtub for all the world to see.

In a brand new video posted to Farrah Abraham’s Instagram account this week, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen soaking in a large bathtub with flower pedals floating all around her.

Farrah is completely naked in the photo, and leaves little to the imagination with her bare breasts on display. In the tub, flowers of red, purple, and white can be seen making a pattern in the water. Abraham pulls them out and recites, “He loves me, he loves me not,” before kissing one pedal and placing it on the side of the tub.

Farrah wears her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall down her back. She also sports a full face of make up in the video, and has tagged MTV, and her current reality series Ex On The Beach in the clip, as well as the Udaya Resort & Spa in Bali, where the reality star is seemingly vacationing. She also uses the hashtag #valentines in the caption, leading some fans to believe she might have a new man.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham may have been fired from Teen Mom OG, but that didn’t stop MTV for bringing her back for their newest reality dating series.

Radar Online reports that Farrah made about $300,000 for her appearance on the show, where she got to film in a tropical beach location. The report also claims that Abraham only filmed the show for a total of 11 days, which means she earned around $27,000 for each of the days that she was on location.

On the show, Farrah is said to be looking for love on the beach with other reality TV stars. However, her former boyfriend, Simon Saran, is there to cause problems, along with the exes of all of the other reality stars on the beach looking for romance.

As many fans will remember, Farrah and Simon had a complicated relationship. They were on and off for months, but Abraham believed the relationship was going somewhere, and even bought herself an engagement ring, which she expected Saran to reimburse her for. The couple eventually called it quits, and Farrah seemingly kept the ring.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s racy photos by following her on Instagram.