Martha Hunt Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In New Instagram Post

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt is on a bikini pic-posting spree these days. After treating her 3.1 million fans to a picture where she donned a white bikini, Martha is back with a new picture where she wears a printed bikini and flaunts her insane abs.

The picture featured her standing on the rocks next to the ocean and while the picture couldn’t capture an up-close image of her face, fans knew that she always looks stunning, so they couldn’t help commenting on how pretty she looked in the photograph. Many people also pointed out how tall Martha looked in the picture and they praised her for her enviable stature.

Many people also commented on the picturesque background and said that Martha is lucky to be there and giving off summery vibes whereas most people are grappling with winter months these days. Within a few hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 27,000 likes and 130 comments, as fans expressed how sexy the 29-year-old model looked in the picture with words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “incredibly beautiful,” “so hot,” “you have awesome legs,” and “amazing height.” Many followers also expressed their admiration for Martha in the form of hearts and kisses emojis.

Apart from the beautiful bikini snap, Martha also posted a monochromatic pic where she is featured wearing a low-cut top and a pair of jeans. As the model bends down to flash her smile and strike a candid pose, she exposes plenty of cleavage to sends pulses immediately racing — which can easily be seen in the comments section.

“Full of inspiration for 2019! sending you all love n light,” Martha wrote in the caption. In response to her message, fans sent their love back to Martha and showered her with compliments.

“Thanks for this happy picture, Martha. Love you for the positivity,” one fan commented on the picture.

“I greatly appreciate the photos of my dear Martha Hunt, I’m in love with her, congratulations on her success,” another devout fan wrote.

And that’s not all, Martha treated her fans to another snap where she was featured wearing no makeup and was dressed very casually. Per usual, fans loved Martha’s looks and wrote numerous complimentary remarks for her, especially pointing out that Martha is a natural beauty and doesn’t necessarily need to show off skin in order to look sexy and confident.

And speaking of confidence, although it looks like she is the epitome of confidence, she revealed in an earlier interview with W Magazine that she was nervous when she started modeling with Victoria’s Secret.