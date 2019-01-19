Brazilian Bombshell Isabeli Fontana Exposes Thighs And Strikes Sultry Poses On Instagram

Former Victoria’s Secret model Isabeli Fontana exactly knows how to keep her 1.2 million Instagram followers engaged and interested in her social media life, and for that purpose, the model posts several photographs of herself every week.

This week was no exception, as the model treated her fans and followers to several new snaps through which Isabeli gained thousands of likes and numerous complimentary comments. One particular picture stood out where the 35-year-old model is featured lying on a bed, wearing a short, black, sequined dress.

Isabeli completed her look with a pair of high-heeled boots and lifted one of her legs in the air to show off her long, sexy legs, and expose her well-toned thighs. She flashed her signature smile and kept her eyes closed to strike a very sexy pose. In terms of her beauty looks, Isabeli wore some purple eyeshadow and applied some soft pink lip color.

The post in question garnered more than 18,000 likes and close to 200 comments, as fans showered the Brazilian bombshell with several compliments including, “super gorgeous,” “incredibly beautiful,” “stunner,” and “extremely pretty.”

In the caption, Isabeli said goodnight to her fans and informed them that she will soon be starting her journey in a couple of hours. And as the geotag of the next post shows, Isabeli traveled to attend the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (Sihh 2019) watch fair in Geneva, Switzerland.

And at the Geneva event, Isabeli stunned everyone as she donned a metallic brown one-shoulder shimmery dress that accentuated her enviable figure while exposing her slender arms and smooth legs. She accessorized with a watch and a matching purse, and wore some shimmery makeup to compliment her attire.

Isabeli also posted several pictures, where she is featured posing with actor Hugh Jackman. In the first pic, the model is featured standing next to the actor, and in the second one, the two stars are featured enjoying a drink together. The third photograph — which was a solo photograph of Fontana — featured her looking straight into the camera while flashing her signature smile and flaunting her amazing figure.

The post amassed more than 25,000 likes and close to 200 comments, as fans expressed their admiration for Fontana’s youthful appearance and beautiful figure. The model has never kept her fitness routine and diet a secret and has opened up about it in several interviews from time to time. According to The Times, the model — like everyone else — feels imperfect sometimes, and uses yoga to feel better about her body.