Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She’s Jason Tartick’s Girlfriend As She Surprises Him In Seattle

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s relationship is seemingly progressing very quickly. The couple only had their first date last weekend, but they seem to be official already.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, it seems that Kailyn and Jason have decided to become official. The pair made headlines with Tartick revealed that he had asked Bristowe out on a date, and then they pair documented that date via their Instagram stories.

The pair were seen smiling, laughing, dancing, and generally gushing over one another during their date night in Denver, Colorado, which then spanned the entire weekend before Jason was forced to leave and go home.

However, Kaitlyn decided to see him again on Thursday when she showed up to surprise him in Seattle. Jason documented the visit on social media when he shared a video of his friends grabbing drinks at a bar. “There’s me,” Tartick said showing himself on camera, “With his sweet girlfriend,” Bristowe yelled as she jumped in over his shoulder.

Before heading to Seattle, Kaitlyn dished on her relationship with Jason during her podcast, Off The Vine, saying that it is strange to have split up from her fiance, Shawn Booth, and moving on with Jason.

“It’s actually so strange to go from being engaged to think of someone as your boyfriend, but I would be upset if [Jason] was dating anyone else and I think he would be upset if I was dating anyone else,” Bristowe stated.

“His energy is electric. That’s the kind of vibe I get from him, that you just feel like you’ve known him for a long time… That’s the vibe I got from him from the get-go,” Kaitlyn Bristowe added of her relationship with Jason Tartick.

The former Bachelorette star went on to reveal that the very first thing that attracted her to Jason was the fact that he was such a gentleman, and that since they are both in their 30’s they’re both established and know what they want out of their lives, adding that she and Tartick have the same morals and values.

Of course, Jason has been gushing over Kaitlyn as well, saying that he loves her sense of humor, and her beauty inside and out, adding that she is down-to-earth, and knows what she wants, calling her an empowered woman.

Fans can see more of Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s relationship by following them both of the Bachelor nation stars on Instagram.