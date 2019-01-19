‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Says He Once Did Cocaine Mixed With HIV-Positive Blood

Steve-O made a startling admission during a recent interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. The actor/stunt performer best known for his role on Jackass revealed that he once did cocaine that was laced with HIV-positive blood, during one of the lowest points in his addiction to drugs.

The blood was his drug dealer’s and he was an intravenous drug user who would inadvertently leave blood on his products. Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, recalls that one day he went over to his dealer’s house and found him unresponsive. Steve-O decided to help himself to the cocaine he had left out in the open even though he could see that there was blood on it.

“This is how just desperate and pathetic my addiction was, that I sat there knowingly scraping up this tainted, like, blood cocaine and I sat there and snorted it, which is so f**ked up,” he said. “I snorted the blood of an intravenous drug user.”

As E! Online reports, Steve-O said that he never contracted the virus and that could have been because the blood was dry at the time. The actor has long been known for living life on the edge, but he’s now 11 years sober.

During the interview, he listed all the drugs he tried while he was using.

“My favorites were Ketamine, cocaine, nitrous oxide, PCP, of course marijuana, alcohol. Oh, I loved Xanax so much, and Valium,” he said. “Never got too into meth, but I never turned it down.”

He also tried LSD and magic mushrooms, but there were also some more outlandish “drugs” of choice — he also confessed to consuming video head cleaner and aluminum cleaner. Those substances led to “some pretty disturbing incidents,” he said.

For Steve-O, addiction took root during his childhood. He told Graham Bensinger that when he was a child his mother would give him alcohol so that he’d stay quiet on flights.

Last year he made a touching social media post to celebrate his 10th year of sobriety. In it, he thanked his friends, including his Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville, for forcing him into a psychiatric ward in 2008.

“Thank you, dudes, I love you,” he wrote.

Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug. I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I love you. pic.twitter.com/10dUWO5ViZ — Steve-O (@steveo) March 10, 2018

Sobriety hasn’t stopped Steve-O from being the daredevil that fans fell in love with thanks to Jackass. He regularly posts videos of himself doing stunts and pranks on his social media pages. He’s doing standup as well and is currently on tour.