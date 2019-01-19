Carly Waddell Hits Beach In High-Waisted Bikini One Year After Having Baby

Carly Waddell opens up about her 2019 health goals.

Television personality and American singer Carly Waddell starred on the 19th season of The Bachelor, and fell head-over-heels for Iowa bachelor Chris Soules. She was crushed when she was eventually eliminated during Week 7. Still determined to find love, she gave the reality television world another shot in the second season of the drama-filled series, Bachelor in Paradise. Although her stint on the island led to another heartbreak, she couldn’t be discouraged. The third time was the charm for Waddell, when she connected with erectile dysfunction specialist Evan Bass, according to People.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 during a televised beach wedding in Puerto Vallarta, the same location in which they fell in love during the series. In February of 2018, they were ecstatic to announce the birth of their first child, Isabelle Evelyn.

“It was a perfect birth, no problems at all. We were supposed to induce her today but Carly’s water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday!” Bass said in a statement. “Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her.”

One year after giving birth to baby Isabella, Waddell is back to her pre-baby body. In an Instagram post on Friday, she showed off her fit figure in a colorful floral bikini by Tori Praver Swimwear. She was photographed by her husband enjoying a Cancun vacation.

The new mother has been candid about her struggle to keep a balanced life since the birth of her baby. Between her singing career, podcast, and motherhood, regular workouts often fall by the wayside.

“Being a busy momma means it’s not the easiest to eat clean and exercise.. I know it’s just not gonna happen for me all the time,” she admitted. Waddell went on to say that one of her primary goals for 2019 is to make her health a priority and adapt new positive habits to benefit her body and mind.

To help in this endeavor, Waddell has partnered with TeamiBlends tea, a weight loss supplement to remove toxins from the body and help with digestion. She has often raved about the product on social media, swearing by it as an effective tool to reduce bloating. She also claims it is a major energy-booster, something she needs plenty of as a new mother.