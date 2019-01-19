‘Twilight’ Star Kristen Stewart Rocks Grunge Style While Running Errands With New Girlfriend

As much as Twilight fans day dream about a reignited flame between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the 28-year-old actress appears to be pretty happy playing for the other team as she was spotted stepping out and running some errands with her new girlfriend, Sara Dinkin.

The new couple were spotted Wednesday afternoon cruising around in Stewart’s black SUV. In photos obtained and published by the Daily Mail, Stewart can be seen hopping out of the vehicle to grab some juice in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. Dinkin remained in the vehicle during the juice pit stop.

The former Twilight actress sported a unique grunge punk style during her outing with Dinkin by her side. Kristen rocked a pair of fitted black denim straight leg jeans that were ripped open through the entire knee area. The frayed edge jeans were cuffed mid-shin showing off her long yellow socks.

Kristen paired the black denim pants with what appears to be a vintage Adidas zip-up hoodie with the sleeves pushed up her forearms. The jacket looked to be covering a white tee and suspender clips that were hanging from under the bottom of the jacket.

She completed the look with a chunky chain necklace with matching bracelet, billed cap, simple black sneakers, and dark sunglasses. She opted for a no makeup look and is currently sporting a short and sassy spiked platinum blonde look.

Kristen Stewart steps out with new girlfriend https://t.co/yxe72T7NFl — MSN Entertainment (@MSN_Entertain) January 13, 2019

Stewart and her celebrity stylist girlfriend have been dating since late 2018. They made their relationship public not long after her official split with Belgian-born Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell. The duo have been seen together on a regular basis since, but neither have opened up publicly about their relationship beyond that initial confirmation.

Former girlfriend Maxwell was reportedly quite miffed after Stewart jumped into another relationship so soon after their split. Stella and Kristen had been an item for nearly two years as they started dating back in 2016.

In addition to a blossoming new relationship, Kristen has been very busy in her career and spent much of last year working on three films that are currently in the post-production stage including a new remake of the classic Charlie’s Angels franchise.

Kristen Stewart looks casual cool in ripped jeans and zippered hoodie https://t.co/5AMfHhIali via @DailyMailCeleb — Leetrinh (@LThcTrinh1) January 19, 2019

The upcoming reboot also casts Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as Stewart’s co-stars. Written and directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film will revolve around the idea that there are more than three angels. In Banks’ version, there is a worldwide network of angels and they all work to help one another.

The highly anticipated film is slated for release in November of this year.