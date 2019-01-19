Playmate Vendela Lindblom Puts Glistening Butt On Display In Nude Instagram Post

Vendela Lindblom made Playboy history when she was named the magazine’s January, 2019, Playmate. The 23-year-old is the first Playmate with a bald head to be profiled and photographed for the popular magazine. Lindblom’s Playboy photo shoot took place in a gym and several shots of the model were captured as she posed throughout different exercises and workout routines. The shoot focused heavily on a boxing theme, as Lindblom was photographed in a ring while wearing boxing gear.

After Lindblom’s profile went live, the Swedish-born babe has been sharing behind-the-scenes clips and stills from the Playboy photo session. She recently took to Instagram to post a sultry black-and-white photo of herself holding the rope enclosing the boxing ring. In the photo, Lindblom is totally naked while standing with her back facing the camera as she throws a glance over her shoulder. The model clearly isn’t holding anything back as her perfectly-shaped sweat-glistening bottom was also on full display.

“I knew I was crazy when I tried to read my boyfriend’s text through the reflection in his eyeballs,” Lindblom captioned the sexy photo, which can be seen by clicking this link or visiting the Lindblom’s page below.

While chatting with the magazine, the model opened up quite a bit, sharing tidbits about her modeling journey, love life, and her hope of becoming an inspiration for others.

Lindblom got her big break when she became the face of the first female character in popular video game Battlefield 1. The model said she received quite a bit of support from fans of the game, but claims a lot of players also “hated that they put a girl on the cover.”

She then shared what she looks for in a man and her expectations of the opposite sex.

“I like darker, athletic guys,” she said. “I work out a lot and take care of my body, so I expect guys to do the same. It doesn’t mean he has to be super shredded, but I want to feel safe with my guy.”

Lindblom went on to say that even though she isn’t a fan of her own hair, she finds herself attracted to men with long hair.

“I love a man bun. I really love long-haired guys. I don’t know why. I don’t like beards, but I like a man bun! Maybe it’s the juxtaposition of a guy wearing his long hair tied up in a bun with my shaved head,” she continued.

The model ended her interview by explaining why she enjoys taking risks and regularly ventures outside of her comfort zone. She made it clear that she simply refuses to live with regret or “grow up and get old and be like, ‘What if I had done that?'”