Rita Ora Appears To Expose Bare Breast In Racy New Photos

Rita Ora is showing off some major skin on social media. The singer/actress took to her Instagram account on Friday show share very racy photographs of herself.

In the first photo, Rita is seen wearing a jacket with a thin, mocha-colored turtleneck underneath. Ora has a white see-through veil over her head and face, which extends down the front of her jacket, covering her chest. However, her coat is moved to the side to completely expose her barely-covered breast, which the veil does very little to hide.

Rita has her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a slick bun at the back of her head, and dons a full face of makeup, which includes dark eyelashes, brows, and berry-colored lips.

The singer also wears large, gold hoop earrings, and multiple chains around her neck as she strikes a seductive pose for the camera. In the other two photos, Ora exposes her thinly covered chest again in the same outfit, but strikes two different poses for the snaps.

In the caption of the photo, the Fifty Shades Darker actress dares anyone to “f” with her, as she is seemingly in a wild and light-hearted mood for the sexy photos, which leave little to the imagination.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rita Ora has become known for posting risque photos of herself to social media. However, she recently opened up during a radio interview about how she feels nervous most of the time, and believes that people may not understand her.

“I get nervous all the time. And that sometimes makes it difficult, and people may not understand you. You want to scream from the roof tops just for someone to listen to you,” Ora told Moving Love last month.

In addition, Rita has been traveling all over the world for the past three months, and is easily one of the hardest working women in the music business at the moment.

The singer has been back and forth to London multiple times, was spotted in Berlin during a press tour, was in New York City to sing at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, was in California for events such as the People’s Choice Awards, then went back to NYC to appear at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, then went to Liverpool for an appearance, and finally to Sydney for a fashion event, only to head back to London for Jingle Ball.

Fans can see more of Rita Ora’s travels and racy photos by following her on Instagram.