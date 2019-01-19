Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Shows Bikini Body In Beautiful Seaside Snapshot, Pouts For Camera

Canadian model Danielle Knudson is certainly no stranger to posting captivating photos to satiate the appetites of her most ardent admirers. In her most recent Instagram photo — one shared from Santorini, Greece — the blonde bombshell is effortlessly reminding the world why she deserves to belong in the beauty industry.

In this particular image, one of a set of two, Danielle can be seen striking a totally dramatic pose on a rocky shoreline, the ocean waves crashing on the stones nearby. Clad in a very revealing white bikini — one with a lacy finish which leaves very little to the imagination — the Guess Lingerie model pouts for the camera. The wind takes her hair, tousling it playfully as she settles a smoldering stare at the audience. Her dirty blonde tresses are styled long and loose, moving freely in the breeze.

Rose-hued eyeshadow graces the corner of her intense gaze, smoky on one side and pretty-pink on the other. The cut of her white bikini is such that it exposes the vast majority of her toned, slender back.

An intricate bow is daintily tied about her hips, attached to some skimpy lace netting which does little to cover her thighs and backside. Accessorizing the sexy seaside look with a floral bangle and a pair of strappy heels, Danielle Knudson commands the photographic frame with absolute confidence.

Captioning her set of photos with a shout-out for the location, as well as for the photographer and the magazine she is modeling for, Danielle shows her gratitude for the opportunities that she has wrought from life. It would seem that her fans also wanted to show her their gratitude, too, many leaving dozens of comments and nearly 5,000 likes on the two images in rather short order.

“I’m dying over you in this pic! So amazing,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow! I could retire my camera gear on this one photo. Wow!!” another fan chimed in to quip.

Last year, Danielle Knudson’s legions of fans were very excited to see her get a call-back in advance of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in New York City, per the Inquisitr.

Although she didn’t quite make the cut last year, her admirers have very high hopes for her in 2019 and beyond. Her cheery and tenacious disposition coupled with her unending energy and thirst for success will surely be the determining factors in her continuing rise to fame in the fashion and modeling businesses.