Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Neon Green Dress

Kylie Jenner is currently enjoying herself on a lavish beach vacation, and she’s been all about the neon green clothing during her getaway.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo and video of herself rocking a neon green dress while having dinner on the beach.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sporting a skimpy neon green with cutouts on the shoulders. The two-piece dress consists of a crop top, which flaunts Jenner’s flat tummy, hourglass figure, and ample cleavage.

Kylie’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves that fell over her shoulder and down her back in thick strands. In the background of the photo, the gorgeous white sand can be seen, along with the ocean waves crashing into the shore. A pretty sunset and white puffy clouds are also seen in the blue sky.

In the caption of the photo and video, Jenner states that she doesn’t think she could start the New Year off in a more perfect way than during beach vacation, where she and her daughter, Stormi Webster, were joined by Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The trio were also seen on social media sporting matching neon green bathing suits in a previous post.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are flying that Kylie Jenner’s new diet may be worrying some of her family members, and her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

“Kylie’s become totally fixated on having the perfect figure. [She] pinches her stomach and thighs and complains she’s fat. She’s practically starving herself. She’ll do anything it takes to lose more weight, even if it means risking her health,” an insider allegedly told In Touch Weekly Magazine.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott is also said to be worried about his girlfriend, as he has reportedly noticed that Kylie often only eats tiny bites of salad when they go out for dinner, and he’s been asking her to gain a bit of weight, according to the source.

“He’s begging her to gain some weight,” the insider dished, adding that Travis hates going out to dinner with Kylie because she “just picks at lettuce.”

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s personal life, and her baby girl, Stormi Webster, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.